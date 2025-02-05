UK PMI services finalized at 15-month low, stagflation concerns rise

UK PMI Services was finalized at 50.8 in January, slipping from December’s 51.1, marking its joint-lowest level in 15 months. PMI Composite edged up slightly to 50.6, indicating that overall economic activity remains stagnant, with minimal expansion.

According to Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, “stagflation conditions appeared to take a firmer hold”, with weak output growth coupled with persistent cost pressures. Input cost inflation accelerated for the fifth consecutive month, reaching its highest level since April 2024.

Renewed decline in new business volumes adds to signs that the UK’s economic outlook remains weak, as firms report softening demand conditions. Business confidence has also taken a hit, with expectations for future activity dropping to their lowest level since December 2022.

The most concerning development is the sharp deterioration in employment trends, as service providers cut jobs at the fastest pace in four years. The “twin perils” of shrinking workloads and rising payroll costs has forced many firms to halt recruitment.

