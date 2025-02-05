US ADP jobs beats expectations with 183k gain, led by services

Wed, Feb 05, 2025 @ 15:12 GMT
US ADP private employment report showed a stronger-than-expected job gain of 183K in January, surpassing market forecasts of 149K.

Service sector was the clear driver of employment, adding 190K jobs, while goods-producing industries shed -6K positions. By company size, small businesses contributed 39K jobs, medium-sized firms led with 92K, and large corporations added 69K.

Wage growth remained elevated, with annual pay increases for job-stayers at 4.7% yoy, while job-changers saw an even stronger 6.8% yoy rise.

According to Nela Richardson, Chief Economist at ADP, the report reveals a “dichotomy” in the labor market, with consumer-facing industries leading the way, while business services and production lag behind.

Full US ADP release here.

