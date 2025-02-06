Australia’s NAB business confidence improves, but profitability weakens

Australia’s NAB Business Confidence rose from -7 to -4 in Q4, reflecting a slight improvement in sentiment. However, Business Conditions remained unchanged at 3, as trading conditions slipped from 6 to 5, and profitability turned negative from 0 to -1. Employment conditions as steady at 3.

Forward-looking indicators showed a mixed picture. Expected business conditions for the next three months edged lower, but sentiment for the 12-month horizon improved by five points, aligning with a three-point increase in capital expenditure plans, suggesting firms are cautiously optimistic about long-term prospects.

Cost pressures moderated, with labor cost growth slowing to 0.9% qoq from 1.2%, and purchase costs easing to 0.7% qoq from 1.0%. Retail price growth also softened to 0.5% qoq from 0.7%, though overall product price growth remained stable at 0.4% qoq, indicating ongoing margin pressure despite easing input costs. Wage costs remained the top concern for businesses, while demand constraints and labor shortages persisted as key challenges.

