BoE cuts rates to 4.50% in surprisingly dovish vote

BoE lowered its policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.50%, as widely expected, but the tone of the decision was unexpectedly dovish.

The Monetary Policy Committee vote split at 7-2, with Swati Dhingra advocating for a more aggressive 50bps cut—as expected—but hawkish member Catherine Mann surprisingly joining her, marking a significant shift in her stance.

BoE emphasized a “gradual and careful” approach to easing, a slight adjustment from December’s messaging, which only referenced “gradual” reductions. This shift highlights policymakers’ growing concerns over inflation persistence and economic fragility. Governor Andrew Bailey reaffirmed that rate adjustments would be assessed on a “meeting-by-meeting” basis, with no pre-determined path for cuts.

In its updated economic projections, BoE raised its inflation outlook, now expecting headline CPI to peak at 3.7% in Q3 2025, up from a prior forecast of 2.8%. The revision reflects higher energy costs and expected increases in regulated utility and transport prices. Inflation is not anticipated to return to the 2% target until Q4 2027, six months later than previously projected.

Growth forecasts were also downgraded sharply for 2025, with expected GDP expansion halved to 0.75%, citing weak business sentiment, sluggish consumer activity, and poor productivity growth. However, projections for 2026 and 2027 were revised slightly upward to 1.5% from 1.25%, suggesting policymakers see a slow but eventual economic recovery.

