Tue, Feb 11, 2025 @ 07:48 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsAustralia's Westpac consumer sentiment ticks up, RBA to start cutting this month

Australia’s Westpac consumer sentiment ticks up, RBA to start cutting this month

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Australia’s Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index rose slightly by 0.1% mom to 92.2 in February. While consumer mood improved significantly in the second half of 2024, the past three months have shown stagnation.

Westpac noted that financial pressures on households persist and a more uncertain global economic climate has also played a role in dampening optimism.

RBA is likely to begin policy easing at its next meeting on February 17–18. Westpac highlighted that recent economic data on core inflation, wage growth, and household consumption indicate that inflation is “returning to target faster” than previously expected.

These factors provide RBA with the confidence to initiate a 25bps rate cut this month, marking the first step in what is expected to be a “moderate” easing cycle through 2025.

Full Australia Westpac consumer sentiment release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.