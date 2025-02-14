NZ BNZ manufacturing rises to 51.4, first expansion in nearly two years

New Zealand’s manufacturing sector finally returned to expansion in January, with BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index surging from 46.2 to 51.4. This marks the first expansion in 23 months and the highest reading since September 2022. While the rebound is a positive sign for the economy, the index remains below its long-term average of 52.5, suggesting that the sector has yet to regain full strength.

Encouragingly, all sub-indexes entered expansionary territory. Production saw a significant jump from 42.7 to 50.9. Employment also rose from 47.7 to 50.2. New orders climbed from 46.8 to 50.9, while finished stocks and deliveries improved to 51.9 and 51.7, respectively.

BNZ’s Senior Economist Doug Steel highlighted the significance of the data, noting that the sector is “shifting out of reverse and into first gear.” He acknowledged the improvement as a relief after two difficult years but cautioned that the PMI still lags behind its historical average.

Full NZ BNZ PMI release here.