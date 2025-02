UK headline CPI accelerated to 3.0% yoy in January, up from 2.5% yoy and exceeding market expectations of 2.8% yoy. This marks the highest inflation level since March 2024, reinforcing concerns that price pressures remain persistent.

Core inflation also surged, with CPI excluding energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco rising to 3.7% yoy, up from 3.2% yoy in December.

Meanwhile, CPI goods inflation edged higher from 0.7% yoy to 1.0% yoy, while CPI services inflation climbed from 4.4% yoy to 5.0% yoy.

Full UK CPI release here.