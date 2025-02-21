Japan’s PMI improves, but business confidence hits lowest since 2021

Fri, Feb 21, 2025 @ 04:45 GMT
Japan’s PMI data for February showed slight improvements, with PMI Manufacturing rising from 48.7 to 48.9. Meanwhile, PMI Services edged up from 53.0 to 53.1. Composite PMI increased from 51.1 to 51.6, the highest in five months.

According to Usamah Bhatti, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, the “modest improvement” was driven by sustained growth in services, with firms crediting business expansion plans and improved sales.

However, optimism about future business activity weakened, with confidence dropping to its lowest level since January 2021. Companies cited labor shortages, persistent inflation, and weak domestic economic conditions as major concerns.

Employment growth slowed to its weakest pace in over a year, reflecting businesses’ caution about hiring amid economic uncertainty. Additionally, input price inflation remained elevated, similar to January’s historically high levels.

Full Japan PMI flash release here.

