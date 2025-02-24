Mon, Feb 24, 2025 @ 05:05 GMT
New Zealand retail sales rises 0.9% qoq in Q4, ex-auto sales jumps 1.4% qoq

New Zealand’s Q4 retail sales volume rose 0.9% qoq to NZD 25B, surpassing expectations of 0.6% qoq. Excluding autos, sales jumped 1.4% qoq, well above the 0.3% qoq forecast.

Sales volume growth was broad-based, with 10 of 15 industries posting gains. The largest increases came from electrical and electronic goods (+5.1%), department stores (+4.2%), and accommodation (+7.6%). Meanwhile, food and beverage services rose 2.3%, but pharmaceutical and other retailing declined -3.4%.

Retail sales value climbed 1.4% qoq to NZD 30B, with 11 of 15 sectors reporting gains. Price effects were evident, particularly in accommodation (+11%), food and beverage services (+3.3%), and department stores (+2.9%).

Full New Zealand retail sales release here.

