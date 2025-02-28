Fri, Feb 28, 2025 @ 06:38 GMT
Fed's Hammack signals cautious approach, stresses policy patience

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said Fed has the “luxury of being patient” given the strength of the labor market and the uneven progress in reducing inflation.

In a speech overnight, she noted that while inflation has moderated, it remains above the 2% target, and policymakers are not yet confident that price pressures will fully subside. As a result, she expects the federal funds rate to stay steady “for some time”.

Hammack acknowledged that the current policy stance has helped ease inflation, but she warned that risks remain. While Fed anticipates a gradual return to 2% inflation over the medium term, she stressed that this is “far from a certainty.”

She suggested Fed will need to take a “patient approach” in monitoring how inflation and the labor market adjust before making any policy changes.

 

