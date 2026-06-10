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EURAUD Wave Analysis

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EURAUD: ⬆️ Buy

– EURAUD broke resistance zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 1.6600

EURAUD currency pair recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 1.6360 (which has been reversing the price from the start of May) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from May.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the C-wave of the active ABC correction (B) from March.

Given the strongly bearish Australian dollar sentiment seen today, EURAUD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.6600.

EURAUD Wave Analysis – 9 June 2026


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