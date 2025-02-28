Japan’s Tokyo CPI slows to 2.2% yoy in Feb, industrial production down -1.1% mom in Jan

Tokyo’s core CPI (ex-food) slowed to 2.2% yoy in February, down from 2.5% yoy and below market expectations of 2.3% yoy. This marks the first decline in four months, largely due to the reintroduction of energy subsidies. Meanwhile, core-core CPI (ex-food and energy) held steady at 1.9% yoy. Headline CPI slowed from 3.4% yoy to 2.9% yoy.

In the industrial sector, production contracted by -1.1% mom in January, a sharper decline than the expected -0.9%. Manufacturers surveyed by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry anticipate a strong 5.0% mom rebound in February, followed by a -2.0% mom drop in March.

On the consumer front, retail sales grew 3.9% yoy in January, slightly missing the 4.0% yoy forecast, but still pointing to resilient domestic demand.