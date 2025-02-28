Fri, Feb 28, 2025 @ 06:38 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsJapan's Tokyo CPI slows to 2.2% yoy in Feb, industrial production down...

Japan’s Tokyo CPI slows to 2.2% yoy in Feb, industrial production down -1.1% mom in Jan

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Tokyo’s core CPI (ex-food) slowed to 2.2% yoy in February, down from 2.5% yoy and below market expectations of 2.3% yoy. This marks the first decline in four months, largely due to the reintroduction of energy subsidies. Meanwhile, core-core CPI (ex-food and energy) held steady at 1.9% yoy. Headline CPI slowed from 3.4% yoy to 2.9% yoy.

In the industrial sector, production contracted by -1.1% mom in January, a sharper decline than the expected -0.9%. Manufacturers surveyed by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry anticipate a strong 5.0% mom rebound in February, followed by a -2.0% mom drop in March.

On the consumer front, retail sales grew 3.9% yoy in January, slightly missing the 4.0% yoy forecast, but still pointing to resilient domestic demand.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.