US ISM manufacturing falls to 50.3, tariff pressures mount

US ISM Manufacturing PMI slipped to 50.3 in February, down from 50.9, missing expectations of 50.8. The biggest red flag in the report was the sharp drop in new orders, which plunged from 55.1 to 48.6, marking a return to contraction after three months of growth. Production slowed to 50.7 from 52.5. Employment also fell back into contraction at 47.6 after briefly expanding in January. The figures suggest that while manufacturing activity remains in expansion territory, momentum is weakening.

One key concern is the rapid acceleration in price growth, with the Prices Index surging from 54.9 to 62.4. According to ISM, this reflects the initial shock of the new administration’s tariff policies, which have disrupted supply chains, caused new order backlogs, and led to supplier delivery stoppages.

Despite the decline in overall activity, ISM noted that the February reading still signals a 2.2% annualized growth in US GDP.

Full US ISM manufacturing release here.