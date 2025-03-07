BoE’s Mann: Larger rate cuts needed as global spillovers worsen

Fri, Mar 07, 2025 @ 05:42 GMT
BoE MPC member Catherine Mann argued that recent monetary policy actions have been overshadowed by “international spillovers.” Financial market volatility, particularly from cross-border shocks, has disrupted traditional policy signals, making “founding premise for a gradualist approach to monetary policy is no longer valid”.

Mann said that larger rate cuts, like the 50bps reduction she supported at the last BoE meeting, would better “cut through this turbulence” and provide clearer guidance to the economy.

She believes that a more decisive policy stance would help steer inflation expectations and stabilize economic conditions, rather than allowing uncertainty to linger with smaller, incremental moves.

Despite her stance, the BoE opted for a smaller 25bps rate cut in its latest decision, with Mann and dovish member Swati Dhingra being outvoted 7-2.

 

