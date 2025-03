US non-farm payroll employment increased by 151k in February, just slightly below expectations of 156k, and broadly in line with the 12-month average of 168k.

Unemployment rate edged up from 4.0% to 4.1%. Unemployment rate has remained in a narrow range of 4.0% to 4.2% since May 2024. Labor force participation rate slipped from 62.6% to 62.4%.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% mom, in line with forecasts, while the average workweek remained unchanged at 34.1 hours.

Full US NFP release here.