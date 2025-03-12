US core CPI falls to 3.1%, lowest since 2021

US consumer inflation slowed more than expected in February. Headline CPI rose just 0.2% mom, below forecasts of 0.3% mom. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, also increased by 0.2% mom, missing expectations of 0.3% mom.

On an annual basis, inflation eased to 2.8% yoy from 3.0% yoy in January. Core CPI fell from 3.3% yoy to 3.1% yoy, the lowest level since April 2021. The deceleration in price pressures suggests that disinflationary momentum is gradually resuming after months of stubbornly high core readings.

Full US CPI release here.