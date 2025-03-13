Thu, Mar 13, 2025 @ 15:02 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone industrial production rises 0.8% mom, led by intermediate and capital goods

Eurozone industrial production rises 0.8% mom, led by intermediate and capital goods

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone industrial production posted a solid 0.8% mom increase in January, aligning with market expectations. The gains were driven primarily by a 1.6% rise in intermediate goods output and a 0.5% increase in capital goods production. However, declines were seen in other categories, with energy production falling by -1.2%, durable consumer goods slipping -0.2%, and non-durable consumer goods dropping -3.1%.

Across the broader European Union, industrial production rose by a more modest 0.3% mom. Among individual member states, Lithuania (+4.6%), Portugal (+3.7%), and Austria (+3.3%) recorded the strongest gains, while Malta (-12.9%), Denmark (-10.6%), and Slovakia (-7.3%) saw the sharpest declines.

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Treat Trading Like a Business

Times To Trade

The EUR/USD

ECN Forex Trading Explained

Currency Pair Correlations – Forex Trading

Forex Trading Accounts: What Account to Choose

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.