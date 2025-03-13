Eurozone industrial production rises 0.8% mom, led by intermediate and capital goods

Eurozone industrial production posted a solid 0.8% mom increase in January, aligning with market expectations. The gains were driven primarily by a 1.6% rise in intermediate goods output and a 0.5% increase in capital goods production. However, declines were seen in other categories, with energy production falling by -1.2%, durable consumer goods slipping -0.2%, and non-durable consumer goods dropping -3.1%.

Across the broader European Union, industrial production rose by a more modest 0.3% mom. Among individual member states, Lithuania (+4.6%), Portugal (+3.7%), and Austria (+3.3%) recorded the strongest gains, while Malta (-12.9%), Denmark (-10.6%), and Slovakia (-7.3%) saw the sharpest declines.

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.