UK GDP down -0.1% mom in Jan, production drags while services support

The UK economy shrank by -0.1% mom in January, falling short of market expectations for a modest 0.1% expansion. The decline was primarily driven by weakness in the production sector, which saw output fall by -0.9% mom , while construction activity also dipped by -0.2% mom. On the other hand, the services sector—accounting for the bulk of the UK economy—managed a modest 0.1% mom gain, helping to cushion the overall contraction.

The broader three-month growth trend is weak too, with real GDP estimated to have expanded by 0.2% in the three months to January 2025 compared to the three months ending in October 2024. Services led the way with a 0.4% rise, while construction also posted a similar 0.4% gain. However, the production sector continued to struggle, contracting by -0.9% over the same period.

Full UK GDP release here.