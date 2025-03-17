OECD trims global growth outlook amid trade tensions and policy uncertainty

OECD forecasts a slight slowdown in global economic growth over the next two years, reflecting the effects of escalating trade tensions and heightened policy uncertainty. In its Interim Economic Outlook, OECD projects global growth will ease from 3.2% in 2024 to 3.1% in 2025, and further to 3.0% in 2026. These numbers represent a downgrade from its previous forecasts, which projected 3.3% growth for both this year and next.

Among advanced economies, the US is expected to lose momentum, with growth forecast at 2.2% in 2025 before cooling to 1.6% in 2026—down from earlier estimates of 2.4% and 2.1%.

Meanwhile, Eurozone is projected to increase from 1.0% growth this year to 1.2% in 2026. Although this marks an improvement relative to 2024’s mild performance, it still lags the OECD’s previous forecasts of 1.3% and 1.5%.

The imposition of higher tariffs is expected to weigh particularly heavily on North American economies beyond the US. Canada’s growth rate is set to slow to 0.7% this year and next, well below the 2% previously estimated.

Mexico would be hit hardest, with its economy forecast to contract by -1.3% in 2025 and a further -0.6% the following year—reversing prior expectations for moderate growth.

By contrast, China appears relatively well-positioned to manage the fallout from higher tariffs. OECD anticipates that targeted government stimulus will support growth to 4.8% in 2025—slightly above the previous forecast of 4.7%—before moderating to 4.4% in 2026.

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann warned that signs of weakness are emerging in the global economy, primarily due to “heightened policy uncertainty.” He added that “increasing trade restrictions” will raise costs for both production and consumption.

Full OECD release here.

