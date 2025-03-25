Tue, Mar 25, 2025 @ 04:26 GMT
BoE's Bailey calls for trade cooperation and embraces AI as growth catalyst

By ActionForex.com

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey urged greater international cooperation to resolve growing strains in the global trading system. In a speech overnight, he pointed to the disruptions caused by US President Donald Trump’s trade policies, emphasizing that resolving these challenges requires “multilateral setting rather than set tariffs bilaterally”.

In a more optimistic tone, Bailey also pointed to artificial intelligence as a transformative force for the UK and global economy. Comparing AI to electricity in the early 20th century, he said the technology could meaningfully raise growth and per capita income over time. He called for policy support to facilitate AI’s development as the “most likely general purpose technology,” capable of driving broad-based economic gains in the years ahead.

 

