Fed’s Goolsbee sees surging inflation expectations as a red flag

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee warned that a shift in market-based long-run inflation expectations toward the elevated levels seen in consumer surveys, such as the University of Michigan’s, would be a “major red flag” demanding immediate Fed attention.

He emphasized that if investor sentiment converges with households’ expectations, now at the highest since 1993, Fed would have little choice but to respond.

Goolsbee noted that Fed has moved into “a different chapter” marked by heightened uncertainty, contrasting with the “golden path” of 2023 and 2024, when inflation eased without damaging growth or jobs.

While he still sees interest rates being “a fair bit lower” in the next 12–18 months, he acknowledged that economic unpredictability, particularly surrounding trade policy, may delay Fed’s next move. His stance: “wait and see is the correct approach,” though not without costs.

In conversations with business leaders, Goolsbee said April 2—the date of expected US tariff announcements—has become a key flashpoint of anxiety. This uncertainty, he said, is fueling a broad hesitancy in investment and hiring decisions across the Fed district.