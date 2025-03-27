Fed’s Musalem: Persistent tariff inflation could delay cuts or force hikes

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem warned that while the initial effects of import tariffs may be short-lived, their broader inflationary impact could linger. He stressed concern that underlying inflation may be influenced more persistently than expected, and if so, Fed might have to consider a tighter policy stance.

Although this isn’t his baseline scenario, Musalem emphasized that the Fed must remain vigilant to second-round effects from tariffs.

He noted that if inflation stays above the 2% target and the economy remains strong, the current “modestly restrictive” monetary stance would need to be maintained longer.

More significantly, “If the labor market remains resilient and the second-round effects from tariffs become evident, or if medium- to longer-term inflation expectations begin to increase actual inflation or its persistence, then modestly restrictive policy will be appropriate for longer or a more restrictive policy may need to be considered,” he said.