Thu, Mar 27, 2025 @ 03:16 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsBoC minutes: Rate cut driven by tariff threats, signals no guidance amid...

BoC minutes: Rate cut driven by tariff threats, signals no guidance amid uncertainty

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoC’s March 12 Summary of Deliberations revealed that the decision to cut the policy rate by 25 bps to 2.75% was driven primarily by “tariff threats and elevated uncertainty”.

Governing Council members acknowledged that, under normal circumstances, holding the rate at 3% would have been appropriate. However, the impact of steel and aluminum tariffs, additional tariff threats, and the unpredictable stance of the US administration had begun to materially affect business and consumer decisions. This was “significantly weakening the near-term outlook”.

Looking ahead, BoC emphasized the complexity of the situation and the fluid nature of trade tensions. “It would not be appropriate to provide guidance on the future path for the policy interest rate,” the minutes noted.

Full BoC minutes here.

 

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.