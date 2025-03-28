Fed’s Barkin: It’s “zero visibility” fog, pull over and turn on your hazards

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin noted that the fast-moving policies of the new administration, particularly around tariffs, have created a “dense fog” of uncertainty. While acknowledging that recent high inflation could amplify the impact of new tariffs, he noted that the ultimate effect remains unknowable given the lack of clarity on final tariff rates and the responses of global actors.

Barkin warned that this heightened uncertainty is already weighing on sentiment. He explained that for consumers and businesses to spend and invest, “they need to have a certain level of confidence”. Without that, demand may quiet, particularly as markets navigate the unknowns tied to policy shifts and geopolitical developments.

“It’s not an everyday ‘forecasting is hard’ type of fog,” he said, but rather one that demands a cautious approach—“a ‘zero visibility, pull over and turn on your hazards’ type of fog.”

In this context, Barkin reiterated that the Fed’s current moderately restrictive stance remains appropriate. “We are waiting for the fog to clear,” he concluded.