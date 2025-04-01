Tue, Apr 01, 2025 @ 09:43 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUK PMI manufacturing finalized at 44.9, sector hit on several fronts

UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 44.9, sector hit on several fronts

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

UK PMI Manufacturing index was finalized at 44.9 in March, down from 46.8 in February, its lowest level in 17 months. The data showed broad-based weakness, with steep declines in output, new orders, and export business. Business optimism also tumbled to its lowest point since November 2022.

Rob Dobson of S&P Global Market Intelligence noted that new business inflows suffered one of the sharpest drops since the pandemic lockdowns of 2020.

Manufacturers are being “hit on several fronts”: weakening domestic demand, rising costs linked to minimum wage and national insurance changes, and a deteriorating global trade backdrop due to mounting geopolitical risks and tariff uncertainties.

Full UK PMI manufacturing final release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.