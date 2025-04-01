UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 44.9, sector hit on several fronts

UK PMI Manufacturing index was finalized at 44.9 in March, down from 46.8 in February, its lowest level in 17 months. The data showed broad-based weakness, with steep declines in output, new orders, and export business. Business optimism also tumbled to its lowest point since November 2022.

Rob Dobson of S&P Global Market Intelligence noted that new business inflows suffered one of the sharpest drops since the pandemic lockdowns of 2020.

Manufacturers are being “hit on several fronts”: weakening domestic demand, rising costs linked to minimum wage and national insurance changes, and a deteriorating global trade backdrop due to mounting geopolitical risks and tariff uncertainties.

