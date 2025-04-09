RBNZ cuts 25bps, trade barriers as downside risk to both growth and inflation

RBNZ delivered a widely expected 25bps cut in the Official Cash Rate, bringing it to 3.50%. The policy statement highlighted that the recently announced global trade barriers create “downside risks to the outlook for economic activity and inflation” in New Zealand.

The central bank noted that with inflation close to the midpoint of its target range, it is in the “best position” to respond to economic shifts. RBNZ added it has “has scope to lower the OCR further as appropriate”, depending on how the impact of tariffs evolves.

This leaves the door wide open for further easing, particularly if global economic headwinds intensify or domestic data disappoints.

Full RBNZ statement here.

NZD/USD edged lower earlier today with broad risk aversion, but there is no particular selloff after RBNZ’s decision.

Technically, the breach of 0.5515 support suggests that recent fall from 0.6378 is resuming. Near term risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.5644 resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% projection of 0.6378 to 0.5515 from 0.5852 at 0.5319.

But more importantly, sustained trading below 0.5467 (2020 low) would confirm resumption of whole downtrend from 0.8835 (2014 high). That would pave the way to 61.8% projection of 0.7463 to 0.5511 from 0.6378 at 0.5172 in the medium term.