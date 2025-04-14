NZ BNZ services rises to 49.1, subdued despite hints of stabilization

New Zealand’s services sector remained in contraction in March, with the BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index inching up slightly to 49.1 from 49.0. This marks another month below the long-run average of 53.0 highlighting the ongoing weakness.
While the headline improvement was minimal, underlying components showed a mixed picture—activity/sales dropped from 49.1 to 47.4. But new orders/business climbed from 49.5 to 50.8, the highest since February 2024, suggesting some pickup in future demand. Employment rose from 49.1 to 50.2, ending a 15-month streak of contraction, and offering early signs that firms may be regaining confidence in hiring.
The share of negative comments from survey participants fell slightly to 56.7%, with ongoing concerns about high interest rates, inflation, weak consumer sentiment, and broader economic uncertainty. Businesses also cited external pressures such as global tariffs and rising input costs.