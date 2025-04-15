RBA Minutes: Next rate move not predetermined, China’s tariff response a key variable

The minutes from RBA’s March 31–April 1 meeting revealed emphasized that it was “not yet possible to determine the timing of the next move in interest rates.” The Board emphasized the importance that the “next decision was not predetermined”.

Members agreed that the May meeting would offer a more “opportune time” for reassessment, as it would coincide with updated data on inflation, wages, employment, and global tariff developments, as well as a revised set of economic forecasts.

RBA highlighted that the economic outlook could be significantly shaped by how Chinese authorities respond to global tariff developments. Meanwhile, RBA acknowledged that risks to the outlook exist on both sides.

On one hand, global trade uncertainties and softening demand may pose disinflationary pressures, while on the other, risks such as supply chain disruptions and currency depreciation could fuel inflation.

RBA opted to keep the cash rate unchanged at 4.10% at the meeting.

Full RBA minutes here.