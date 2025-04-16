China Q1 GDP tops forecasts with 5.4% growth

China’s economy started the year on a stronger footing, with GDP expanding by 5.4% yoy in Q1, surpassing market expectations of 5.1%. On a quarterly basis, growth slowed to 1.2% from 1.6% in Q4.

March’s activity indicators were broadly upbeat. Industrial production surged by 7.7% yoy, well above the 5.6% yoy forecast. Retail sales climbed 5.9%, also ahead of expectations of 5.1% yoy.

Fixed asset investment increased 4.2% year-to-date, modestly exceeding projections. However, persistent weakness in the property sector continues to weigh on the recovery narrative. Property investment fell -9.9% in Q1, slightly worse than the -9.8% decline recorded over the first two months of the year. Private sector investment—a key gauge of business confidence—rose only 0.4%.