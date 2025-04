UK consumer inflation continued to ease in March, with headline CPI slowing to 2.6% yoy, slightly below the expected 2.7% and down from 2.8% yoy in February. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.3%, also under consensus 0.4% mom forecast.

The decline was broad-based, with annual goods inflation falling to 0.6% yoy from 0.8% yoy and services inflation easing to 4.7% yoy from 5.0% yoy.

Core CPI (excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco) edged down to 3.4% as expected, from 3.5% previously.

Full UK CPI release here.