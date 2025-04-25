BoJ’s Ueda says G20 peers align on tariff risks to trade and sentiment

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda acknowledged growing global concern over the economic impact of tariffs, following discussions with international counterparts at a G20 finance ministers’ meeting.

Speaking at a press conference, Ueda said many global policymakers “roughly had the same view” that tariffs weigh on trade activity, weaken business sentiment, and increase market volatility. He noted that these factors will be integrated into BoJ’s evolving assessment of Japan’s economic outlook and monetary policy.

Ueda reaffirmed BoJ’s intention to raise interest rates gradually, provided underlying inflation continues to converge toward the 2% target. But he emphasized a cautious, data-dependent approach.

“We would like to scrutinize various data that comes in, without pre-conception,” he said.