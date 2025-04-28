China reaffirms growth target, holds back on major stimulus

China pledged its full confidence in achieving this year’s growth target of around 5%, vowing to implement timely and multiple support measures as the country is now in full-fledged trade war with the US. However, no major stimulus was announced immediately, giving the impression that Beijing is not in a rush to roll out large-scale interventions. Authorities appear inclined to first monitor the trade shock’s timing and magnitude before deciding on more aggressive measures.

Zhao Chenxin, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, stressed at a press conference today that China retains “ample policy reserves and plenty of policy space,” and highlighted plans to stabilize employment and strengthen public employment services.

At a Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping last week, officials called for a “timely reduction” in interest rates and reserve requirement ratios to support the economy. Additional measures to aid struggling businesses, boost consumption among middle- and lower-income groups, and promote further development in technology and artificial intelligence were also emphasized.

As a touch of optimism, official data released over the weekend showed China’s industrial profits returning to growth in the first quarter. Cumulative profits rose 0.8% yoy to CNY 1.5T, reversing a -0.3% decline seen in the first two months.