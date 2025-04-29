German Gfk consumer sentiment rises to -20.6, domestic political stability offsets trade concerns

Germany’s GfK Consumer Sentiment Index for May rose from -24.3 to -20.6 and outperforming expectations for a decline to -26.0.

In April, key underlying indicators also showed encouraging signs. Income expectations rose sharply for a second straight month, climbing 7.4 points to 4.3, their highest level since October 2024. Economic expectations increased modestly for a third consecutive month. Willingness to save fell, while willingness to buy improved slightly.

Rolf Bürkl, consumer expert at NIM, noted that US President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff announcements in early April have “not yet had lasting impacts on consumer sentiment” in Germany.

Instead, German consumers appear more reassured by the domestic political backdrop, particularly the successful conclusion of coalition negotiations and the imminent formation of a new government. The easing of political uncertainty has helped mitigate potential negative effects from external trade tensions.

Full Germany Gfk consumer sentiment release here.