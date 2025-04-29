ECB’s Cipollone warns trade fragmentation could severely hit global and Eurozone growth

ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone warned today that the recent surge in trade policy uncertainty poses a material risk to Eurozone growth. In a speech, he highlighted internal ECB research suggesting that rising uncertainty could trim Eurozone business investment by -1.1% in the first year, while real GDP growth could fall by about -0.2% in 2025-26.

Financial market volatility, elevated due to the global trade tensions, could further drag on growth. ECB staff estimate that the observed increase in volatility alone could shave an additional -0.2% off Eurozone GDP in 2025.

Cipollone emphasized that over the medium term, tariffs will have an “unambiguously recessionary effect” across both economies imposing and receiving restrictions, and noted that the ability of exchange rates to “absorb tariff shocks” appears to have diminished.

ECB’s analysis of fragmentation scenarios paints an even bleaker picture. In a mild East-West decoupling, global output could drop by nearly -2%. In a severe decoupling where trade between blocs halts entirely, global output could plunge by up to -9%.

Trade-dependent economies would bear the heaviest losses, with the EU facing a GDP decline of between -2.4% and -9.5% depending on the severity. Notably, the US itself could suffer a near -11% contraction in the most extreme case if it “imposed additional trade restrictions against western and neutral economies”.

While the growth impact of trade fragmentation is clear, the inflationary effects remain less certain. For the Eurozone, recessionary forces, stronger real interest rates, and Euro appreciation could generate a “disinflationary: trend in the near to medium term.

Full speech of ECB’s Cipollone here.