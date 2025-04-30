US ADP jobs rise just 62k in Apr, well below expectations

US ADP private sector employment rose by just 62k in April, sharply missing expectations of a 130k increase and marking a notable slowdown in hiring.
Gains were split between goods-producing industries, which added 26k jobs, and service-providing sectors, which contributed 34k. By establishment size, medium-sized firms led with 40k new jobs, while small and large businesses added 11k and 12k, respectively.
Pay trends were mixed. Job-stayers saw wage growth slow slightly to 4.5% yoy. Job-changers experienced an uptick in pay increases from 6.7% yoy to 6.9% yoy.
ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson described the tone as one of “unease,” as employers balance strong economic signals against growing uncertainty tied to fiscal policy and consumer sentiment.