US ADP jobs rise just 62k in Apr, well below expectations



US ADP private sector employment rose by just 62k in April, sharply missing expectations of a 130k increase and marking a notable slowdown in hiring.

Gains were split between goods-producing industries, which added 26k jobs, and service-providing sectors, which contributed 34k. By establishment size, medium-sized firms led with 40k new jobs, while small and large businesses added 11k and 12k, respectively.

Pay trends were mixed. Job-stayers saw wage growth slow slightly to 4.5% yoy. Job-changers experienced an uptick in pay increases from 6.7% yoy to 6.9% yoy.

ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson described the tone as one of “unease,” as employers balance strong economic signals against growing uncertainty tied to fiscal policy and consumer sentiment.

Full US ADP release here.

