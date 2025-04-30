US GDP shrinks -0.3% annualized in Q1, price pressures building up

The US economy unexpectedly contracted in the Q1, with GDP shrinking at an annualized rate of -0.3%, marking the first decline since Q2 2022 and falling well short of expectations for modest 0.4% growth.

The surprise contraction was driven by a surge in imports and a pullback in government spending, which more than offset gains in investment, consumer spending, and exports.

Compounding the disappointing headline figure, inflation pressures showed renewed strength. The GDP price index jumped to 3.7% yoy, significantly above the 3.1% yoy forecast and accelerating from 2.3% yoy in Q4.

Full US GDP release here.