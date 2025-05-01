UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 45.4, rising costs, declining demand

Thu, May 01, 2025 @ 10:17 GMT
UK manufacturing continued to contract in April, with PMI finalized at 45.4, a modest rise from March’s 44.9.

The sector is facing mounting challenges as output, new orders, and exports all declined further. Business confidence also fell to its lowest level since late 2022, reflecting growing unease over global trade disruptions and rising input costs.

S&P Global’s Rob Dobson highlighted a nearly five-year record drop in new export orders, particularly from the US, Europe, and China.

Manufacturers are also being squeezed by a surge in purchase price inflation, now at a 28-month high. This is prompting firms to raise prices and cut discretionary spending, reinforcing a troubling mix of “rising costs, declining demand”.

