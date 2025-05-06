Eurozone PMI services finalized at 50.1, cost pressure easing, hiring hesitant

Eurozone’s PMI Composite was finalized at 50.4 in April, down from 50.9 in March, confirming a sluggish start to Q2. The services sector, a critical growth engine, nearly stalled with a reading of 50.1, down from 51.0.

Nationally, Ireland (54.0) led the bloc in growth, followed by Spain (52.5) and Italy (52.1). Germany (50.1) was in slight expansion, while France (47.8) fell deeper into contraction territory.

Cyrus de la Rubia of Hamburg Commercial Bank noted that cost pressures in services remain “relatively high”, but easing price trends are adding weight to expectations for an ECB rate cut in June.

Employment growth across the Eurozone has stabilized, though businesses remain hesitant to expand their workforce amid continued uncertainty.

Country-level divergence is also growing more apparent. Germany’s growth is fragile but could improve in coming months, supported by its new fiscal stimulus measures.

