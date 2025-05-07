NZ employment grow 0.1% in Q1, wages growth cool

Wed, May 07, 2025 @ 06:59 GMT
New Zealand’s employment grew just 0.1% qoq as expected, while the unemployment rate held steady at 5.1%, better than forecast of 5.3%.

However, the quality of employment deteriorated, with a notable shift from full-time to part-time roles. Over the year, full-time employment dropped by -45k while part-time roles increased by 25k.

Participation rate edged down to 70.8% and the employment rate slipped to 67.2%, both suggesting a gradual loss in labor market momentum.

Wage growth also moderated, with the labour cost index rising 2.9% annually, down from 3.3% in the previous quarter.

