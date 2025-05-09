Fri, May 09, 2025 @ 07:28 GMT
China’s exports surge 8.1% yoy in April, ASEAN shipments jump 20.8% yoy, US slide -21% yoy

By ActionForex.com

China’s exports surged 8.1% yoy to USD 315.7B in April, far exceeding expectations of 1.9% yoy. However, the headline strength masks key shifts in trading patterns.

Exports to the US tumbled by -21% yoy, a sharp reversal from March’s 9.1% yoy gain, reflecting the drag from elevated tariffs. In contrast, shipments to the ASEAN bloc jumped 20.8% yoy, with Vietnam, often seen as a transshipment route for Chinese goods, seeing a 22.5% yoy rise.

Yet, with the US now eyeing a steep 46% tariff on Vietnamese imports and imposing a 10% baseline levy, this channel for China could soon come under pressure.

Elsewhere, exports to the European Union also improved, rising 8.3% yoy.

Imports dipped just -0.2% yoy, a much smaller contraction than the expected -5.9% yoy. As a result, trade surplus narrowed from USD 102.6B to USD 96.2B, above the expected USD 94.3B.

