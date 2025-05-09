Fed’s Kugler: Labor market stable, likely near maximum employment

In a speech today, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler described the U.S. labor market as “stable,” noting that key indicators such as the unemployment rate, currently at 4.2%, have remained within a narrow and consistent range.

She highlighted that temporary layoffs have returned to pre-pandemic levels, and both job vacancies and quit rates have plateaued, indicating a moderation in labor market churn.

Kugler further stated that the economy is likely “close to maximum employment,” referencing model-based estimates of the natural rate of unemployment (u*) that align with the current 4.2% level.

Full speech of Fed’s Kugler here.