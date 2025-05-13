UK payrolled employment falls -33k, wage growth remains elevated

UK labor market data for April showed signs of softening in employment but continued strength in wage growth. Payrolled employment fell by -33k (-0.1% mom), while the claimant count rose by 5.2k. Median monthly pay rose by 6.4% yoy in April, accelerating from 5.9% yoy in the previous month.

In the three months to March, unemployment rate in the three months to March edged up from 4.4% to 4.5%, in line with expectations and marking the highest level since late 2021.

Average earnings including bonuses rose 5.5% yoy, beating expectations of 5.2% yoy. Earnings excluding bonuses rose 5.6% yoy, slightly below forecast of 5.7% yoy.

Full UK labor market data release here.