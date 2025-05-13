US CPI hits four year low at 2.3%, but core inflation holds steady at 2.8%

US headline CPI rose just 0.2% mom, below the expected 0.3% mom. Core CPI, excluding food and energy, also increased by 0.2%, undershooting forecasts of 0.3% mom.

On an annual basis, headline inflation eased to 2.3% yoy from 2.4% yoy, the lowest rate since April 2021. Core inflation held steady at 2.8% yoy, in line with expectations.

Shelter remained the key driver of monthly inflation, rising 0.3% mom and accounting for over half of the total increase.

Energy prices also ticked higher by 0.7% mom, while food prices declined slightly by -0.1% mom. On a year-over-year basis, energy costs dropped by -3.7%, helping to keep overall inflation in check, while food prices rose 2.8%.

Full US CPI release here.