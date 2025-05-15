Thu, May 15, 2025 @ 09:39 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUK economy beats expectations with 0.7% qoq growth in Q1, 0.2% mom...

UK economy beats expectations with 0.7% qoq growth in Q1, 0.2% mom in March

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

The UK economy expanded by 0.7% qoq in Q1, slightly ahead of expectations at 0.6% qoq. Growth was led by a 0.7% qoq rise in the services sector and a robust 1.1% qoq increase in production output, while construction activity was flat. Importantly, real GDP per head also rose by 0.5% qoq, ending two consecutive quarters of contraction.

On the expenditure side, growth was underpinned by a 2.9% qoq rise in gross fixed capital formation, signaling strong business investment. Household consumption also edged up by 0.2% qoq, while net trade contributed positively as exports rose by 3.5% qoq and imports by 2.1% qoq.

Monthly data for March further supported the upbeat quarterly reading, with GDP rising by 0.2% mom, exceeding expectations of flat growth. Services output was the standout, rising 0.4% mom and contributing the most to overall GDP expansion. Meanwhile, construction rose by 0.5% mom, offsetting a -0.7% mom decline in production output.

Full UK quarterly and monthly GDP releases.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.