UK economy beats expectations with 0.7% qoq growth in Q1, 0.2% mom in March

The UK economy expanded by 0.7% qoq in Q1, slightly ahead of expectations at 0.6% qoq. Growth was led by a 0.7% qoq rise in the services sector and a robust 1.1% qoq increase in production output, while construction activity was flat. Importantly, real GDP per head also rose by 0.5% qoq, ending two consecutive quarters of contraction.

On the expenditure side, growth was underpinned by a 2.9% qoq rise in gross fixed capital formation, signaling strong business investment. Household consumption also edged up by 0.2% qoq, while net trade contributed positively as exports rose by 3.5% qoq and imports by 2.1% qoq.

Monthly data for March further supported the upbeat quarterly reading, with GDP rising by 0.2% mom, exceeding expectations of flat growth. Services output was the standout, rising 0.4% mom and contributing the most to overall GDP expansion. Meanwhile, construction rose by 0.5% mom, offsetting a -0.7% mom decline in production output.

Full UK quarterly and monthly GDP releases.