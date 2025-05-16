NZ BNZ manufacturing rises to 53.9, recovery gains ground

Fri, May 16, 2025 @ 04:22 GMT
New Zealand’s BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index edged up from 53.2 to 53.9 in April. The gain was driven by improvements in employment and new orders, up to 55.0 and 51.4 respectively, with employment reaching its highest level since July 2021. However, production eased slightly to 53.8.

BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel noted that while the sector isn’t booming, the recovery is clear, with the PMI rebounding sharply from a low of 41.4 last June.

Still, he cautioned, “there remain questions around how sustainable it is given uncertainty stemming from offshore”.

