Japan’s GDP contracts -0.2% qoq in Q1, export drag offsets capex gains

Japan’s economy shrank by -0.2% qoq in Q1, marking its first contraction in a year and falling short of the -0.1% qoq consensus. On an annualized basis, GDP contracted by -0.7%, a sharp disappointment compared to expectations for -0.2%.

The weakness was largely driven by external demand, which subtracted -0.8 percentage points from growth as exports declined -0.6% qoq while imports jumped 2.9% qoq.

Domestically, the picture was mixed. Private consumption, comprising more than half of Japan’s output, was flat on the quarter. However, capital expenditure provided some support, rising by a solid 1.4% qoq.

Meanwhile, inflation pressures showed no sign of easing, with the GDP deflator accelerating from 2.9% yoy to 3.3% yoy, above expectations of 3.2% yoy.