RBNZ inflation expectations rise to 2.41%, further easing seen ahead

RBNZ’s latest Survey of Expectations for May revealed a notable uptick in inflation forecasts across all time horizons.

One-year-ahead inflation expectations climbed from 2.15% to 2.41%, while two-year expectations rose from 2.06% to 2.29%. Even long-term projections edged higher, with five- and ten-year-ahead expectations increasing to 2.18% and 2.15% respectively.

Despite the upward revisions in inflation outlook, expectations for monetary policy point clearly toward easing.

With the Official Cash Rate currently at 3.50%, most respondents anticipate a 25 bps cut by the end of Q2. Looking further ahead, the one-year-ahead OCR expectation also declined from 3.23% to 2.91%.

Full RBNZ Survey of Expectations here.