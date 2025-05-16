Fri, May 16, 2025 @ 04:22 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsRBNZ inflation expectations rise to 2.41%, further easing seen ahead

RBNZ inflation expectations rise to 2.41%, further easing seen ahead

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

RBNZ’s latest Survey of Expectations for May revealed a notable uptick in inflation forecasts across all time horizons.

One-year-ahead inflation expectations climbed from 2.15% to 2.41%, while two-year expectations rose from 2.06% to 2.29%. Even long-term projections edged higher, with five- and ten-year-ahead expectations increasing to 2.18% and 2.15% respectively.

Despite the upward revisions in inflation outlook, expectations for monetary policy point clearly toward easing.

With the Official Cash Rate currently at 3.50%, most respondents anticipate a 25 bps cut by the end of Q2. Looking further ahead, the one-year-ahead OCR expectation also declined from 3.23% to 2.91%.

Full RBNZ Survey of Expectations here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.