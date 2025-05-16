US UoM consumer sentiment falls to 50.8, inflation expectations surges to 7.3%

US consumer sentiment deteriorated again in early May, with University of Michigan’s index falling from 52.2 to 50.8, its lowest level since mid-2022 and well below expectations of 53.0.

The decline was broad-based, with Current Economic Conditions Index slipping from 59.8 to 57.6 and Expectations Index easing from 47.3 to 46.5. Since the start of 2025, overall sentiment has plunged nearly 30%.

The report also highlighted a surge in inflation fears, with year-ahead inflation expectations jumping from 6.5% to 7.3%.

According to the survey, nearly three-quarters of respondents spontaneously mentioned tariffs, a notable increase from April’s 60%.

Interviews for the survey were conducted between April 22 and May 13, capturing only limited responses after the May 12 announcement of a partial tariff pause on Chinese goods. The final May release may reveal whether that move tempers consumer concerns.

Full Michigan consumer sentiment release here.