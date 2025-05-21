Fed’s Bostic: Tariff impact to surface as front-running shielding fades

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic warned that the economic effects of recent tariffs may be set to emerge more visibly, as businesses begin to exhaust their earlier stockpiling and “front-running” strategies.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference, Bostic said that “a lot of the tariff impact to date has actually not shown up in the numbers yet,” but the strategies used to insulate against cost shocks — such as building up inventories — “are starting to run their course.”

As these buffers fade, Bostic expects that changes in prices could follow soon, offering a clearer view of how tariffs will impact both inflation and consumer behavior. “We’re about to see some changes in prices, and then we’re going to learn how consumers are going to respond to that,” he noted.

Given the heightened uncertainty, Bostic maintained a cautious tone on policy. “We should wait and see where the economy is going before we do anything definitive,” he said.