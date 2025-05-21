Australia’s leading index falls to 0.2%, growth pulse fades

Wed, May 21, 2025 @ 05:30 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Australia’s Westpac Leading Index slowed from 0.5% to 0.2% in April, signaling a loss in growth momentum.

According to Westpac, the above-trend growth seen earlier this year has “all but disappeared,” primarily due to rising global trade uncertainty and weaker commodity prices.

While these external pressures dominate, domestic factors such as a slowing labor market and only modest support from interest rate cuts are also contributing to the loss of momentum.

The overall picture suggests a stalling in the already tepid recovery, with GDP growth expected to reach just 1.9% by the end of 2025, well below historical averages.

Following RBA’s recent 25bps rate cut to 3.85%, Westpac expects a cautious pause at the next policy meeting on July 7–8. The central bank is likely to await further clarity from the Q2 inflation data due at the end of July before considering additional easing.

Full Australia Westpac leading index release here.

